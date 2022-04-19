Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Xperi by 3,434.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 160,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

