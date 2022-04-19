Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST) Short Interest Down 24.5% in March

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 986,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZEST stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ecoark has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecoark by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecoark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

