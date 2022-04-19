Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electromed and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 4.94% 5.77% 5.06% Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $35.76 million 3.02 $2.36 million $0.22 57.50 Hyperfine $1.50 million 164.11 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Electromed and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Electromed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electromed beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.