Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ZSAN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

