Head-To-Head Survey: Progressive (NYSE:PGR) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 4.54% 12.60% 3.18% SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progressive and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 7 3 3 0 1.69 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $102.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Progressive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $47.70 billion 1.34 $3.35 billion $3.68 29.79 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.50 $58.10 million $0.20 33.30

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progressive beats SiriusPoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to homeowner general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

SiriusPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

