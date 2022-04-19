Analyzing CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.92 $2.61 billion $3.47 11.48

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -107.85% -137.46% -16.26% Weyerhaeuser 25.56% 24.73% 14.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats CBL & Associates Properties on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties (Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.