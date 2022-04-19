Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 41,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 54,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 71.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.