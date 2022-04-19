Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs (NYSEARCA:PBUG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer iPath Gold Trendpilot ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.