Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.55. 37,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 77,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$306.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.76.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0899225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

