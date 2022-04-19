Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

