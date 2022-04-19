Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

