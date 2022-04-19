Anthem (ANTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.80 per share for the quarter. Anthem has set its FY22 guidance at $28.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Anthem to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ANTM opened at $512.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.43. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

