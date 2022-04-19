InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 27th

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.