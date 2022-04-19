InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 27th

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 27th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.
NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About InVivo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.