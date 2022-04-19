Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,004.29 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $928.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

