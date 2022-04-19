Financial Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGT Capital Investments and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 1 2 6 0 2.56

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $224.63, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.44, indicating that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 11.80 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 11.36 $666.20 million $4.08 51.77

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -174.29% -209.82% -57.07% Verisk Analytics 22.22% 31.34% 11.24%

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

