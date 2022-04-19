Contrasting Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) & Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Deutsche Börse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% Deutsche Börse 27.59% 18.26% 0.72%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forge Global and Deutsche Börse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Börse 0 4 4 0 2.50

Deutsche Börse has a consensus target price of $163.73, indicating a potential upside of 809.63%. Given Deutsche Börse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Börse is more favorable than Forge Global.

Risk and Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Börse has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Deutsche Börse shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and Deutsche Börse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A Deutsche Börse $5.26 billion 6.50 $1.43 billion $0.77 23.38

Deutsche Börse has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

Deutsche Börse beats Forge Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business). The company engages in the electronic trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, and foreign exchange; operating of Eurex Repo over the counter (OTC) trading platform and electronic clearing architecture; and operating as a central counterparty for on-and-off exchange derivatives, repo transactions, and OTC and exchange-traded derivatives. It also operates in the cash market through Xetra, BÃ¶rse Frankfurt, and Tradegate trading venues; operates as a central counterparty for equities and bonds; and provides listing services. In addition, the company offers custody and settlement services for securities; investment fund services; global securities financing services; and collateral management, as well as secured money, market transaction, and repos and securities lending transaction services. Further, it develops and markets indices, as well as portfolio management and risk analysis software; markets licenses for trading and market signals; provides technology and reporting solutions for external customers; and offers link-up of trading participants. Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG was founded in 1585 and is headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

