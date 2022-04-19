Head to Head Comparison: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Enovis alerts:

This table compares Enovis and ITT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.93 $71.66 million $1.38 48.55 ITT $2.77 billion 2.17 $316.30 million $3.65 19.58

ITT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITT has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and ITT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% ITT 11.44% 16.29% 9.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovis and ITT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A ITT 0 3 7 0 2.70

ITT has a consensus price target of $105.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.85%. Given ITT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than Enovis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ITT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ITT beats Enovis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization and remote monitoring systems and services; and centrifugal and twin screw positive displacement pumps, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as replacement parts and services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and energy. This segment's connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies, as well as control products consist of actuators, valves, and pumps and switches for flow control applications; rate controls, seat recline locks, and elastomer isolators for aircraft interiors; elastomeric bearings for rotorcraft vibration isolation; heaters, hoses, and composite ducting for environmental control systems; and advanced composites for engine applications. ITT Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.