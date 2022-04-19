Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Oshkosh 5.15% 10.32% 4.91%

This table compares Lion Electric and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 22.62 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -12.76 Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.81 $472.70 million $5.90 16.41

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Oshkosh 0 6 9 0 2.60

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 125.69%. Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lion Electric on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

