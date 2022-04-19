Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 7996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -140.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

