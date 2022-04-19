Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.51. 5,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.