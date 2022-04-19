Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $109.78 and last traded at $108.66. 77,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,328,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.