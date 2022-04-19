FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47. 89,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,402,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20.
About FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
