WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Trading 2.2% Higher

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.20. 20,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 103,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$553.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.04.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

