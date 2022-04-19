DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Trading Up 1.8%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 131,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 236,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

DeFi Technologies Inc engages in the building and management of assets in the decentralized finance sector in Canada. It focuses on the enhancement of shareholder value through various investments, including the acquisition of DeFi protocols, equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies, or other entities.

