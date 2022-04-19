CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.42. CRA International shares last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 16,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the third quarter worth $3,069,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

