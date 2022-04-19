Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.96. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 335,696 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.75 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

