Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Landec shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 68,788 shares traded.
LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16.
About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)
Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landec (LNDC)
