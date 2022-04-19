Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Landec shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 68,788 shares traded.

LNDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Landec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 439,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 423,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.