Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.59. Frontline shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,271,927 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Get Frontline alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.