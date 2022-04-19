Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $9.59. Frontline shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,271,927 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -186.80 and a beta of 0.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
