EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as high as $12.78. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 95,977 shares trading hands.
EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $418.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
