LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.91. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 347,868 shares changing hands.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

