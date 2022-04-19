FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.67. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 165,475 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.29.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $661,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

