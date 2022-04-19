Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Down 1.2%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 1,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.