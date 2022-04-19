Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Shares Down 1.3%

Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.94 and last traded at C$10.13. 209,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 267,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

ABST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.19 million and a PE ratio of -29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,917.28.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.