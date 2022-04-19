Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 3,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 53,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,700,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400,508 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 422,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

