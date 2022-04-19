IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Trading Down 2.3%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 14,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 44,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

INAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts predict that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $555,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth $434,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company develops INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

