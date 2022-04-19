Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Shares Up 2.8%

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation provides lending and credit to the healthcare industry in the United States. It intends to engage in the development, production, and supply of medical device products. The company was formerly known as Brattle Street Investment Corp. and changed its name to Salona Global Medical Device Corporation in December 2020.

