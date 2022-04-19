B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Shares Up 0.1%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

