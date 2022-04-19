FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.