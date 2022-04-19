BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

