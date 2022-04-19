ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Trading Down 6.9%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.83. 30,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 15,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.