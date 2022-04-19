Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SON opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

