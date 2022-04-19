Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Declines By 23.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.7 days.

BDRFF stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $124.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.