Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Declines By 23.1%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.7 days.
BDRFF stock opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $124.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.