International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 5,972,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.8 days.

OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

