International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 5,972,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,585.8 days.
OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.