Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BOIVF opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré (Get Rating)

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.