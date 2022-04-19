Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

