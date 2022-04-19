Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 24.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 24.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest (Get Rating)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.