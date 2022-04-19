Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 24.2%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Advantest has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61.
About Advantest (Get Rating)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
