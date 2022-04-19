Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

