Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

