Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GL opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

