Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $858.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

